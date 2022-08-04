Skip to Content
Wildfire burns structures near Spokane, Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — At least two structures were burned in a fire southwest of Spokane, Washington, and authorities have told people in dozens of homes to evacuate.

The state Department of Natural Resources said late Wednesday that the Williams Lake Fire had grown to 5 square miles (10.3 square kilometers) and was 0% contained.

Spokane County Fire District #3 Chief Cody Rorbach said two structures were destroyed. It wasn’t immediately known if those were primary residences, or actively in use.

Multiple agencies from Spokane, Lincoln and Whitman counties were fighting the blaze as well as aircraft.

Williams Lake is about 32 miles (51.5 kilometers) south of Spokane.

Associated Press

