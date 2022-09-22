State Patrol trooper shot in Walla Walla, suspect in custody

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper was shot Thursday in Walla Walla, Washington.

At about 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the unnamed trooper was rammed by a vehicle and then shot, Trooper Sarah Clasen told the Tri-City Herald.

The trooper remained conscious and alert and drove himself a little more than a mile and a half (2.4 kilometers) to Providence St. Mary Medical Center, Clasen said.

His condition was not immediately available.

Clasen said a suspect in the incident was in custody by 6 p.m. and that the State Patrol had contact with the suspect earlier in the day.

No further information was immediately released.