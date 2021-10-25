Merck asks EU regulator to authorize pill that treats COVID

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Pharmaceutical company Merck has asked the European Medicines Agency to authorize its COVID-19 antiviral treatment. In a statement on Monday, Merck said the EU drug regulator has started an expedited licensing process for molnupiravir, which is the first pill that has been shown to treat COVID-19. The company reported earlier this month that the treatment cut hospitalizations and deaths by half among patients with early symptoms of the disease. The results were so strong that independent medical experts monitoring the trial recommended stopping it early. Merck also has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve the use of molnupiravir. A decision is expected within weeks.