As many try living with virus, China keeps up zero tolerance

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — As vaccination rates rise in many parts of the world and even countries that previously had strict COVID-containment strategies gingerly ease restrictions, China is doubling down on its zero-tolerance policy. The approach includes strict lockdowns, multiple rounds of mass testing and centralized quarantine. China pioneered it during the first major outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan. It continues the approach now, even as after fully vaccinating 77% of its population. The impact of the restrictions is sporadic and unpredictable, and unlucky travelers can find themselves in the wrong place at the wrong time. But for authorities in Beijing, control over the virus has become a point of pride and a tool of propaganda for their form of government.