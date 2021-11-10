Boeing settles with victims of Ethiopia 737 MAX crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Boeing reached a settlement with the victims’ families from the March 2019 crash that involved its 737-MAX aircraft, which claimed 157 lives. In its settlement, Boeing admitted that its software was to blame for ET 302′s loss of control and destruction, and that the 737-MAX was in an “unsafe condition” to fly. Boeing’s 737-MAX were recertified to start flying earlier this year. The settlement does not involve monetary compensation to the families as of Wednesday, according to court records, but it does allow victims’ families to pursue individual claims in U.S. courts.