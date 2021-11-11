Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable carmaker

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Rivian Automotive, a company that went public a day ago and hopes to produce 1,000 electric vehicles by the end of the year, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day of trading Wednesday. Its valuation of more than $90 billion eclipses GM, a company that sold more than 2.5 million vehicles last year. Rivian has delivered about 150 of its electric pickup trucks, mostly to employees.