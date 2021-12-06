Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

Zen Soo

AP Business Writer

HONG KONG (AP) — The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals. The restrictions are discouraging both visitors and business travelers and add to other challenges the semi-autonomous Chinese territory faces as Beijing exerts ever more control over the former British colony. For months, business circles have been urging Hong Kong authorities to relax some quarantine restrictions or risk losing some of its international talent and appeal as a regional financial hub. Exemptions recently granted to JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and actress Nicole Kidman when they visited drew criticism and accusations of unfairness.