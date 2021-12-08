What Elizabeth Holmes had to say at her trial: 5 takeaways

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Once-lionized entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes wrapped up seven days of testimony Wednesday in her criminal fraud trial, defending her actions as CEO of the startup Theranos. The company she founded soared on the promise of its innovative blood-testing technology only to crash in a sordid display of failure and alleged deceit. Holmes alternately took responsibility for what she termed her “mistakes” as CEO and cast herself as the abused victim of her former lover and business partner. She also repeatedly said she couldn’t recall her actions at key points even when confronted with internal documents including her own emails.