GM venture picks Michigan for 3rd US-based EV battery plant

By DAVID EGGERT and TOM KRISHER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors and a joint venture partner plan to build an electric vehicle battery factory in Lansing, Michigan, which would be their third such factory in the U.S. The companies’ plans were revealed in documents posted on the city’s website Friday. They say the plant will cost up to $2.5 billion and employ as many as 1,700 workers. The plant will be built on the site of GM’s Lansing Delta Township Assembly factory, which has been annexed by Lansing. A joint venture between GM and LG Energy Solution called Ultium Cells LLC will build the factory. GM has said it will build four North American factories to make EV battery cells. Locations in Tennessee and Ohio have already been announced.