Harris announces private investments in Central America

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing $1.2 billion in commitments from international businesses to support the economies and social infrastructure of Central American nations. Harris was tapped in March by President Joe Biden to work to counter the social, economic and political forces that drive migrants and asylum seekers to the U.S. Many migrants and asylum seekers cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. In May, Harris appealed to the private sector to invest in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras in an effort to improve stability and opportunity in those countries. Harris’ announcement coming Monday builds on that.