Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising. A company spokesperson said Tuesday that unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected. That policy was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable. The company also confirmed that non-union employees or management that are unvaccinated would be asked to pay a monthly $50 surcharge for their company health plan to defray costs incurred by the Kroger.