Nebraska project finds key minerals, but can it mine them?

By JOSH FUNK

Associated Press

ELK CREEK, Neb. (AP) — One day, a mining company hopes to dig up rare materials in one corner of Nebraska that would be used to make steel and aluminum stronger. But first, the 10-person company has to raise more than $1 billion. The high price tag is one of the main challenges facing U.S. mining companies that hope to dig up critical materials or rare earth elements. The Biden Administration wants the U.S. to develop a reliable domestic supply of rare minerals used in essential products, but the Nebraska project shows the difficulty.