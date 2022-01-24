Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader announced a partial lockdown and tighter pandemic restrictions after a cluster of more than 200 cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were discovered at a public housing estate. Carrie Lam on Tuesday said the outbreak at the Kwai Chung complex required that another of its residential blocks be locked down for five days. One of the complex’s residential blocks where the virus was first discovered is already under lockdown, which will now be extended from five to seven days. Schools have been closed and restaurants cannot offer in=house dining after 6:00 p.m. in a return to previous measures to contain surges in cases. Hong Kong has suspended many overseas flights and requires arrivals be quarantined.