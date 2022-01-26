Families of crash victims ask US to reopen Boeing settlement

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Relatives of passengers who died in one of the fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets are asking the U.S. attorney general to help them re-examine an investigation into Boeing. Several people who lost relatives in a 2019 crash held a video meeting Wednesday with Attorney General Merrick Garland. Their lawyer says a settlement last year with Boeing is invalid because the Justice Department didn’t discuss it first with victims — the relatives of passengers who died in the Max crashes. Garland isn’t saying whether he’ll get involved in the settlement that let Boeing avoid criminal prosecution for allegedly deceiving safety regulators who approved the plane.