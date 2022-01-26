Gates Foundation expands board following Bill, Melinda split

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced Wednesday it will add four new members to its board of trustees. It’s a first for the Seattle-based philanthropic giant, whose decision making has been guided by very few hands since its incorporation in 2000. Wednesday’s announcement means the global charitable group will now have six people to guide its work and its $50 billion endowment. The new additions include Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman; Zimbabwean telecoms billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, the African Union’s COVID-19 vaccine envoy; economist Minouche Shafik and Thomas J. Tierney, the co-founder and co-chair of the influential philanthropic consulting firm The Bridgespan Group.