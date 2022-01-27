Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

The Home Depot has named a veteran executive as its new CEO. Edward “Ted” Decker will become president and CEO on March 1. Decker joined the company in 2000 and has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020. Current Chairman and CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as the company’s board chairman. Home Depot’s sales surged in 2020 as the pandemic kept people indoors and itching to do home improvement projects. More recently, sales have been boosted by the strong housing market.