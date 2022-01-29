Germany’s climate-focused Greens elect new leadership duo

VIENNA (AP) — Germany’s Greens party has elected a new leadership team that has vowed to continue fighting for the party’s core issues, especially combating climate change, as it adjusts to its role in Germany’s new governing coalition. Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang will serve as the party’s co-leaders. They are replacing Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who had led the party since 2018 but have both taken ministerial posts in Germany’s new government. The Greens traditionally have two leaders on the national level, one woman and one man. Nouripour and Lang will have the challenge of following Baerbock and Habeck, who are popular in the party and widely credited with broadening the Greens’ voter base in recent years.