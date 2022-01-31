Boris Johnson gets ‘partygate’ report but questions linger

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a report from an investigation into lockdown-breaching government parties. The Cabinet Office says senior civil servant Sue Gray “has provided an update on her investigations to the Prime Minister.” Johnson’s office has promised the report will be published “swiftly,” and the prime minister will address Parliament about its findings later. But some of Gray’s findings are being withheld because of a separate police investigation into whether some of the gatherings broke COVID-19 laws. Johnson had hoped to change the subject on Monday, marking the second anniversary of Brexit by touting economic opportunities outside the European Union.