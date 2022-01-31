Celebrations for Year of the Tiger are muted, but bring hope

By DAVID RISING and KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — People across Asia prepared Monday for muted Lunar New Year celebrations amid concerns over the coronavirus and virulent omicron variant, but were looking ahead with hope that the region’s high vaccination rates might bring life closer to normal in the coming year. Lunar New Year, known as Spring Festival in China, falls on Feb. 1 this year, ushering in the Year of the Tiger. Some 85% of Chinese are now fully vaccinated, and more people have been traveling this year, despite government warnings, with people heading to markets to purchase red lanterns and other decorations for their homes, and food to celebrate.