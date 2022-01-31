US sanctions Myanmar judiciary officials on coup anniversary

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is slapping sanctions on top members of Myanmar’s judiciary and one of its main revenue-producing ports over rights abuses since last year’s coup. The sanctions on the country’s attorney general, supreme court chief justice and others were announced by the Treasury and State Departments to coincide with the one-year anniversary of the February 2021 coup, which replaced a civilian-led government with a military regime. The penalties freeze any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.