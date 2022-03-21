Liz Weston: How to keep your tax return from getting hung up

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

The IRS is overburdened and understaffed, which means even the smallest error could delay the processing of your tax return for months. The biggest mistake is opting for paper filing, which could take longer to process and is often more likely to contain errors. Instead, file your return electronically and ask to receive your refund via direct deposit. Be particularly careful to accurately report any advance child tax credit payments you received last year, and try to make sure your income matches what’s been reported to the IRS. Making an account on the IRS website can help.