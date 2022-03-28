Liz Weston: 3 tasks for new retirees that will pay off later

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Taking care of three big tasks soon after you retire can go a long way toward helping your money and your health go the distance. Volatile markets can make tweaking your budget necessary so that your money will last as long as you need it to. Getting good advice on taxes — and knowing which accounts to draw from and when — can keep money in your pocket. Finally, tending to your physical and emotional health can allow you to enjoy those years you saved for.