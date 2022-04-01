Thousands of workers return home as Malaysia fully reopens

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Thousands of Malaysians working in Singapore have returned home as Malaysia fully reopened its borders after more than two years of pandemic closure. Many had lined up at the border since late Thursday and crossed over at midnight on foot or by car and motorcycles. National news agency Bernama said fireworks can be heard in the background along with shouts of “welcome back” as families waited for their loved ones at the Johor Causeway linking the countries. Malaysian officials estimate some 400,000 people are expected to cross the border in the first week. With most of its population vaccinated, Malaysia has lifted remaining coronavirus restrictions on businesses as it moves to restore pre-pandemic life and revive its economy.