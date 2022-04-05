Miami’s crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status. Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Friday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond. Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines. And the largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms and investors are setting up shop as well.