Police arrest 9 after building collapses in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police say they have arrested nine people following the collapse of a building with apartments and businesses in the central city of Changsha. Five people have been rescued from the rubble, and dozens more remain trapped or missing. Police say they arrested the owner on Sunday along with three people responsible for design and construction, and five people suspected of making a false safety appraisal report for a guesthouse in the building. In photos the building appears to have pancaked between other buildings about six stories tall on the same block.