EU: Nearly 270 cases of salmonella found in chocolate eggs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European health officials say nearly 270 cases of salmonella infection linked to chocolate Easter eggs have now been reported throughout Europe and in North America, the vast majority in children. No deaths were reported. The European Union agency said Wednesday that despite the closure of a Belgian factory, a global recall and the withdrawal of products “new cases may occur due to the long shelf life and possible storage of products at home.” National authorities have previously named the involved company as the Italian chocolate firm Ferrero.