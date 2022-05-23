Police searching for NYC subway gunman seek public help

NEW YORK (AP) — Police searching for an unidentified man who shot and killed another passenger on a moving New York City subway train are asking for the public’s help. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell on Monday posted surveillance camera photographs of the unidentified suspect, a burly man in a hoodie. The shooter fled after the Q train arrived at the Canal Street station in Manhattan late Sunday morning. He shot and killed 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez of Brooklyn. Enriquez had worked for Goldman Sachs’ Global investment research division since 2013. Goldman chair and CEO David Solomon said Enriquez was dedicated and beloved and that the company was devastated.