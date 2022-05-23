World Food Program chief presses billionaires ‘to step up’

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program is telling billionaires it’s “time to step up” as the global threat of food insecurity rises because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Agency Executive Director David Beasley told The Associated Press at the World Economic Forum gathering on Monday that he’s seen encouraging signs from some of the world’s richest people, like Elon Musk. He had a social media back-and-forth with Musk last year, when the Tesla CEO asked how a $6 billion donation could solve world hunger. Since then, Beasley says “Musk put $6 billion into a foundation. But everybody thought it came to us, but we ain’t gotten any of it yet. So I’m hopeful.”