Hit by pandemic curbs, India’s quarterly growth slows to 4%

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economic growth, hit by pandemic curbs and price increases, slowed to 4.1% in the January-March quarter, according to figures released Tuesday by the government. It was the slowest pace in the financial year that ended in March, following 5.4% growth in the previous quarter. Overall, India’s economy grew by 8.7% in the 2021-22 financial year, slower than the 8.9% estimated by a government survey in February. India’s economy, Asia’s third largest, was recovering from a pandemic-induced slump when a surge in omicron-fueled coronavirus cases starting in January prompted authorities to bring back some virus-related restrictions.