Victim in Brooklyn subway shooting sues gun maker Glock

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman wounded in last month’s New York City subway shooting has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Glock. In her lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ilene Steur said Glock “endangered the public health and safety” with the marketing, distribution and sales of its guns. In the April 12 attack, 10 people were shot and wounded as a man fired dozens of bullets in a subway train full of morning commuters. A Glock was allegedly used in the attack. An email seeking comment was sent to the company. The man charged in the attack has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other counts.