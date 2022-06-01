Austin is largest US city to challenge 2020 census numbers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER

Associated Press

One of the most booming cities in the U.S. over the past decade thinks that it grew even bigger than the U.S. Census Bureau says it did. Austin, Texas, has become the largest U.S. city to challenge its 2020 census figures. It filed an appeal with the Census Bureau last week saying that it has more than the 961,855 residents tallied during the nation’s once-a-decade head count. Austin officials believe 7,000 housing units were missed. Among the 50 biggest U.S. cities, Austin had the second-largest growth rate in the nation: almost 22% between 2010 and 2020. Fort Worth, Texas, experienced the largest growth rate: 24%.