Carbon emissions dip, at least briefly, in China, study says

By CHRISTINA LARSON

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — China’s carbon emissions have dipped notably over the past three quarters — but it’s not clear how long the drop will continue. An analysis of China’s economic data shows emissions dropped 1.4% in the first three months of the year, compared to the prior year, making it the third consecutive quarter with a drop and the longest sustained dip in a decade. China’s recent emissions decline was driven by decreased production of cement and steel and lower electrical generation, as well as COVID lockdown measures. But it’s not clear whether China’s emissions will continue to decline this year. Over the past decade, five shorter dips were followed by rebounding emissions. China is the world’s top emitter of carbon dioxide.