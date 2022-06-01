Italy imports more Russian oil despite impending embargo

By COLLEEN BARRY and PAOLO SANTALUCIA

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Italy has become the only country in Europe to increase Russian crude oil imports in an unintended consequence of European Union sanctions against Russia. The EU decided this week to reduce imported Russian crude by 90% to punish Russia for invading Ukraine. The oil embargo is putting at risk one of Italy’s largest refineries, located in Sicily, which would deal an economic blow to the depressed region’s economy. Italy has increased its Russian crude imports when the rest of Europe has been slashing its purchases from Moscow, even before the sanctions. That’s because banks have refused to take the risk of extending credit to Russia-controlled ISAB that would allow it to buy oil from non-Russian sources.