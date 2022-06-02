Putin-linked elites, yachts, firms targeted for sanctions

By FATIMA HUSSEIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is targeting yachts, aircrafts, the firms that manage them, Kremlin officials and businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a new round of sanctions. The financial penalties and blocks come in tandem with other U.S. agencies, including the State Department, which announced sanctions on several Russian oligarchs and elites, including God Nisanov, one of the richest men in Europe and Alexey Mordashov, one of Russia’s wealthiest billionaires, along with his wife and two adult children. The actions are part of President Joe Biden’s promise, since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in February, to pursue Russian elites’ “ill-gotten gains.”