Stellantis, Controlled Thermal in lithium hydroxide deal

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Automaker Stellantis has reached a deal to have Controlled Thermal Resources Ltd. supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide for its electric vehicles in North America. CTR will supply Stellantis, the company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, with up to 25,000 metric tons per year of lithium hydroxide over the 10-year agreement. That follows an agreement Stellantis announced in November with Vulcan Energy for a five-year supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe to support its plans to convert to 98% electrified vehicles by 2025.