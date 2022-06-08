PG&E pledges net-zero emissions by 2040, will keep using gas

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The nation’s largest utility is pledging to take as many carbon emissions out of the atmosphere as it emits by 2040. A climate strategy released Wednesday by the California-based Pacific Gas & Electric sets a series of broad goals for the utility to lower its reliance on fossil-fuel burning energy sources. The utility says it will get 70% of its electric power from renewable sources by 2030, up from 50% now. It expects natural gas use to drop but doesn’t plan to eliminate it. PG&E serves 16 million customers, more than any other utility, mostly in northern and central California.