American Airlines earns $476 million on record revenue in 2Q

DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is reporting a $476 million profit for the second quarter as summer travelers pack planes. It was American’s first profit without government pandemic aid in the COVID-19 era. American said Thursday that it achieved record revenue of more than $13 billion in the second quarter. CEO Robert Isom says he’s encouraged by trends in the business, and the airline predicts it’ll remain profitable in the third quarter.

