Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $3.53 to $96.35 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for September delivery fell $3.06 to $103.86 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 13 cents to $3.15 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.59 a gallon. August natural gas fell 7 cents to $7.93 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $13.20 to $1,713.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 5 cents to $18.72 an ounce and September copper fell 3 cents to $3.30 a pound.

The dollar fell to 137.70 Japanese yen from 138.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.0195 from $1.0177.