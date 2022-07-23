Warner Bros. brings ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Shazam! 2’ to Comic-Con

Dwayne Johnson came out in full costume to promote his new superhero film “Black Adam” at Comic-Con in San Diego on Saturday. The actor brought with him a new trailer and the promise of free tickets for every person in the 6,000 seat auditorium. It was just one part of a Warner Bros. presentation that also included a new look at the “Shazam!” sequel, with stars Zachary Levi and Lucy Liu in attendance as well. The studio stuck to its 2022 releases and did not mention the status of “The Flash,” which has wrapped filming but whose star Ezra Miller has been arrested several times this year.

