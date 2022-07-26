Bill to boost semiconductor industry passes key Senate test

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has advanced a $280 billion bill designed to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and to accelerate high tech research that backers say will be critical to the economy in future decades. The Senate needed 60 votes to advance the bill and the vote was 64-32. The legislation is now on a glidepath to final passage in the Senate later this week. The House is also expected to take up the package this week. The White House has led support for the bill, along with industry leaders who say government subsidies are necessary to compete with other nations that are spending billions of dollars to lure semiconductor manufacturers.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.