McDonald’s reports lower Q2 sales, charges weigh down profit

McDonald’s sales fell short of expectations in the second quarter, a sign that menu price increases could be taking a toll on U.S. demand. The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3% to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecasts, according to analysts polled by FactSet. McDonald’s said same-store sales were up nearly 10% worldwide, but U.S. same-store sales were up 3.7%. McDonald’s said its earnings fell 46% to $1.19 billion. That included $1.2 billion in charges related to the sale of its 800 stores in Russia in May.

