Musk attorneys say Twitter stalling on document production

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for billionaire Elon Musk are complaining that Twitter is slow-walking document production in advance of a trial to decide whether Musk should be forced to complete a $44 billion acquisition of the social media company. Musk’s lawyers also said in a court filing Tuesday that Twitter attorneys have refused to consent to a proposed Oct. 17 trial date and continue to insist on an Oct. 10 start. Musk agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 a share. But Musk indicated earlier this month that he wants to back away from the deal. That prompted Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to what it describes as a “seller-friendly” agreement.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.