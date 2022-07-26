Spain passes bill to help legalize foreign workers

MADRID (AP) — Spain is easing requirements for foreign laborers to obtain work permits in an effort to bring thousands of undocumented workers into the official labor force. The bill is also aimed at trying to regulate jobs in understaffed sectors such as the hospitality industry and farm work. Tuesday’s government decree makes it easier for Spanish employers to hire workers from their home countries and eases work permit requirements for workers already settled in Spain. There are an estimated 500,000 people working in Spain’s underground economy.

