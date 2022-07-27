Credit Suisse CEO resigns as bank posts 2Q loss

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse says CEO Thomas Gottstein is resigning after 2-1/2 years in the job. It came as he announced “disappointing” results, plunging revenues and a net loss in the second quarter. Those are the latest signs that the top-drawer Swiss bank is not yet finished with a string of troubles in recent years. The Zurich-based bank said Ulrich Koerner will take the helm starting on Monday. Gottstein had brought Koerner onto its board from rival UBS last year. Credit Suisse reported a net loss of 1.6 billion Swiss francs (about $1.7 billion) in the second quarter, from a profit of 253 million francs in the quarter a year earlier.

