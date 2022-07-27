Ford 2Q profit up 19% on strong prices, sales increase

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s net income rose 19% in the second quarter as the company pulled together enough computer chips to boost factory output and sales. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said it made $667 million from April through June. Adjusted earnings per share were 68 cents, beating Wall Street estimates of 45 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue was $40.19 billion, also beating analyst estimates of $36.87 billion. The company stuck with its full-year outlook for pretax earnings of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion. The company still expects 10% to 15% growth in vehicle sales to dealers for the full year. It made $561 million in the second quarter of last year.

