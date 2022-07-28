Facebook ends funding for US news partnerships program
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
AP Technology Writer
Meta Platforms says it will no longer pay U.S. news organizations to have their material appear in Facebook’s News Tab as it reallocates resources in the economic downturn. The company said Thursday that most of its users do not come to Facebook for news. It said it does not make business sense for it to invest in areas that don’t align with its users’ preferences. Meta, then called Facebook, launched the partnerships in 2019. The “News Tab” section in the Facebook mobile app only displays headlines — and nothing else — from The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, NBC, and the Los Angeles Times, among others.