Argentina: Markets cheer new minister, but for how long?

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Financial markets are celebrating the arrival of Sergio Massa as Argentina’s third economy minister in less than a month, but analysts caution that more details are needed about his plans to get the South American country out of itsdire economic straits. The local currency, the peso, strengthened sharply in the financial market on Friday while government bonds saw gains a day after the government of the South American country unveiled the appointment of Massa as an economic “super minister.” He’ll oversee the current Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture ministries.

