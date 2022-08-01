FCA US put on probation, must pay $300M for emission scheme

DETROIT (AP) — FCA US, formerly known as Chrysler Group, was placed on probation for three years. It also was ordered to pay roughly $300 million for deceiving regulators about diesel emission systems on certain Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks. The sentence was part of an earlier agreement. In June, FCA pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court in Detroit. Engineers were accused of using software tricks and taking other steps to meet U.S. emission standards while marketing the vehicles as “clean EcoDiesel.” The vehicles were diesel Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ram 1500 trucks from the 2014, 2015 and 2016 model years. FCA now is part of Stellantis.

