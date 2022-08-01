WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties have reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors. The cities and counties accused the distributors in a lawsuit in state court of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The funds will be distributed over 12 years. Wheeling attorney Bob Fitzsimmons and Huntington attorney Paul Farrell Jr. announced the settlement Monday and said the individual counties and municipalities still have to approve it. Last month, a federal judge ruled against Cabell County and Huntington in similar claims. They are not included in the settlement announced Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.