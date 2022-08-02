Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

PARIS (AP) — Energy saving is all the rage in Europe as the continent rushes to wean itself off natural gas and oil from Russia. Governments are urging Europeans to take shorter showers, switch off power sockets and otherwise do what they can to economize. The stakes are high. If Russia entirely severs the supplies of gas that it has already drastically reduced amid the war in Ukraine, officials fear shortages that could force industries to shut down. They say it is imperative that Europe reduces energy use now, so it can be saved for use later in homes, factories and power plants during winter.

By JOHN LEICESTER and NICOLAS GARRIGA Associated Press

